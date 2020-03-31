Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians asked to disinfect mailboxes to keep mail carriers safe amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 6:31 am
Union for Canadian postal workers expresses COVID-19 safety concerns
WATCH: Union for Canadian postal workers expresses COVID-19 safety concerns

The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — North Bay, Ont., Canada Post centre closes after employee tests presumptive positive

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes.

Coronavirus around the world: March 30, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: March 30, 2020

And she says they need to know their mail is safe.

Story continues below advertisement

With so many people home during the day now, Canada Post says the number of interactions between postal carriers and dogs has been increasing, making physical distancing difficult and increasing the risk of dog bites.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Feds to offer more details of emergency COVID-19 wage subsidy

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection: one in Calgary, two in St. John’s and one in North Bay, Ont.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCanada PostCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newscanada mailcanada post coronaviruscovid-19 canada post
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.