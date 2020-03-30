Counselling sessions on hold at Saskatoon sexual assault centre due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon organization has temporarily halted counselling sessions for sexual violence survivors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre’s (SSAIC) counsellors are working from home, but they aren’t facilitating their usual sessions with survivors over the phone or video chat.

SSAIC executive director Faye Davis said they gave phone counselling a try when the pandemic was in its early stages, but working from home came with distractions, such as child care demands.

“When we provide a service, we want to ensure it’s a good service,” Davis told Global News.

“To be able to focus whole-heartedly on a client for an hour and not be interrupted is something some of [the counsellors] didn’t feel they could ensure.”

Some clients had the same problem, she said, while others declined counselling over the phone because they felt it wouldn’t be as helpful as in-person sessions.

Taking multiple confidential client files out of the office was also a concern, she said.

As the novel coronavirus curve climbs, demand for the centre’s counselling services has decreased, she said. Davis said that’s likely because people are getting accustomed to the demands of their new normal.

“While they meet those greater needs, they often put their own mental health needs aside for a little bit,” Davis said, noting she expects demand to ramp back up in the coming weeks.

“If demand is … warranted, we certainly will bring more counsellors back in and just work really, really hard on our hygiene and cleaning and social distancing.”

In a time when escaping intimate-partner violence is particularly difficult, survivors of sexual violence are not without support.

Davis encouraged people to call the SSAIC’s office, where one counsellor takes intake calls on weekday afternoons. While full counselling sessions are on hold, addressing immediate needs and pointing people to other resources.

The centre’s 24/7 crisis line is also available, along with an online toolkit for coping.

“We want to be there for people that are struggling,” Davis said.

“As soon as this changes — however long that might be — we’ll get back up to full service as quickly as we can.” Tweet This

People in need of one-on-one counselling can get in touch with other agencies providing help over the phone, including OUTSaskatoon.

Counsellor Iris Akbar said it’s crucial to provide continued support to people who have experienced gender-based violence.

“It’s important to be there for the client,” Akbar said.

“We do hope that individuals or persons who actually go through this know that they can reach out to us either via telephone or … email.”

“The only thing that changed is the mode of talking to a counsellor,” she said.

“Someone still can have a very good therapeutic relationship with a counsellor, even on the phone.”

Counselling services are available at several agencies around the city, including Family Services Saskatoon and Catholic Family Services, according to their websites.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, please call one of Saskatchewan’s regional crisis lines.

