Canada March 25 2020 8:58pm 00:55 City of Saskatoon lays off casual staff amid coronavirus pandemic The Saskatoon city manager said they continue to reassess the way public services are delivered, but significant layoffs are not expected among permanent staff. City of Saskatoon lays off casual staff amid coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6734229/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6734229/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?