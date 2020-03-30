Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

2 Navy ship crews to be isolated for 14 days to reduce risk of coronavirus spread

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 8:29 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 8:30 pm
-.
-. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Maritime Forces Atlantic announced Monday that two Ready Duty Ships (RDS) crews will be isolated for 14 days at a local hotel to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection as much as possible before the ship’s embarkation.

Rear-Admiral Cmdr. C.A. Baines said in a written statement that none of the crewmembers of either ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: First case of community spread identified in Nova Scotia

“This option gives us the best chance of avoiding a community spread within one of the ships should someone have contracted the virus at the last minute due to natural family interaction,” said Baines.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian Forces focused on ‘flexibility’ as mission priority

He said it’s important for the force to preserve their health and be prepared to respond, if and when they’re tasked to directly to support Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cyclone helicopter air detachment has also been included in the isolation plan.

An exact date for moving the sailors and air detachment members into hotels has not been provided, but Baines said it will not occur before April 1.

READ MORE: 24,000 Canadian military members ready to respond — if asked — to COVID-19 crisis

“The sailors and air detachment have been given advanced notice of this initiative so they can help their families put support plans in place,” Baines said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Upon completion of the 14 days, Baines said that the ships’ crews will be deployed to sea for an undetermined period of time.

“The length of this sea time will be determined later as we track the regional, and indeed, national situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCanadian ForcesCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsMaritime Forces Atlantic
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.