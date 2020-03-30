2 Navy ship crews to be isolated for 14 days to reduce risk of coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

Maritime Forces Atlantic announced Monday that two Ready Duty Ships (RDS) crews will be isolated for 14 days at a local hotel to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection as much as possible before the ship’s embarkation.

Rear-Admiral Cmdr. C.A. Baines said in a written statement that none of the crewmembers of either ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This option gives us the best chance of avoiding a community spread within one of the ships should someone have contracted the virus at the last minute due to natural family interaction,” said Baines.

He said it’s important for the force to preserve their health and be prepared to respond, if and when they’re tasked to directly to support Canadians.

MARLANT COVID-19 Update March 30, 2020

To: Members of Maritime Forces Atlantic & our families A message from RAdm Baines, Comd, MARLANT and JTFA 🇨🇦⚓️ Please disseminate this information.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/06qwekppak — MARLANT (@RCN_MARLANT) March 30, 2020

The Cyclone helicopter air detachment has also been included in the isolation plan.

An exact date for moving the sailors and air detachment members into hotels has not been provided, but Baines said it will not occur before April 1.

“The sailors and air detachment have been given advanced notice of this initiative so they can help their families put support plans in place,” Baines said.

Upon completion of the 14 days, Baines said that the ships’ crews will be deployed to sea for an undetermined period of time.

“The length of this sea time will be determined later as we track the regional, and indeed, national situation.”

