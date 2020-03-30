Despite pandemic, construction of new Maple Leaf Pool in Regina to begin this week

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is beginning this week on the new Maple Leaf Pool in Regina, in an announcement made by the City of Regina on Monday.

Due to COVID-19, the city said the decision to move forward was done with “careful consideration.”

“While we continue to focus on the health and well-being of residents, this will play a very important role in community well-being in the long-term and we are committed to moving this infrastructure project to completion,” the City of Regina said in media release.

The city said additional safety measures and site monitoring will be in place to make sure contractors have a safe working environment.

Measures to be applied to workers include “appropriate physical distancing between workers on site, adherence to hand washing protocols, additional cleaning of shared surfaces and personal protective equipment.”

The pool will have a zero-depth entry — to accommodate those even in wheelchairs — as well as a deep end. The facility will include accessible change rooms and washrooms.

The old Maple Leaf pool was demolished in July. Council approved the $5.3 million project in 2018.

— With files from Mickey Djuric

