Regina’s Maple Leaf Pool receives extra funding, will be completed by fall

Maple Leaf Pool has received an additional $880,000 in funding from the City of Regina.

The accessible L-shaped pool is expected to be completed by fall.

“We don’t want to delay this, the neighbourhood needs this pool,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

Additional funding for the project was needed to avoid further redesigns which would have pushed back the project’s completion date.

The extra funding is coming from the gas tax funds provided by the federal government.

“The pool is central to the character of the neighbourhood and we promised to do it so we’re going to meet our promises,” Fougere said. “The pool must be built.”

Maple Leaf Pool was demolished in July with heavy construction expected to start in the next few months.

The pool will have a zero-depth entry — to accommodate those even in wheelchairs — as well as a deep end. The facility will include accessible change rooms and washrooms.

The total funding for the project is $5.3 million.