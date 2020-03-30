N.S. non-essential business fined $7,500 for remaining open despite ‘repeated warnings’

Send this page to someone via email

A non-essential business in Millbrook, N.S., has been fined $7,500 under the Health Protection Act for failing to close after “repeated warnings,” according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the the owner was warned to close the business on March 28 but remained open.

“The owner was charged with Corporation Failing to Comply with Part 1 of the Health Protection Act. The fine for this Offence is $7,500,” Nova Scotia RCMP said.

The business that was fined wasn’t named.

Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing to encourage and promote compliance with the steps outlined by chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

