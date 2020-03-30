Menu

Health

N.S. non-essential business fined $7,500 for remaining open despite ‘repeated warnings’

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 3:16 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 3:18 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A non-essential business in Millbrook, N.S., has been fined $7,500 under the Health Protection Act for failing to close after “repeated warnings,” according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the the owner was warned to close the business on March 28 but remained open.

“The owner was charged with Corporation Failing to Comply with Part 1 of the Health Protection Act. The fine for this Offence is $7,500,” Nova Scotia RCMP said.

The business that was fined wasn’t named.

Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing to encourage and promote compliance with the steps outlined by chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

