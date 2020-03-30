Truro man ticketed for failing to self-isolate after entering NS

A Truro man has been charged after he failed to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province, according to police.
The Truro Police Service says they issued a ticket to a 65-year-old man after receiving several complaints that he was “blatantly disregarding self-isolation rules.”
“These measures are in place to help address the COVID-19 crisis we are facing,” read a press release issued Sunday evening.
“Everyone needs to do their part and practice social distancing, no social gatherings over 5 people, self isolate for 14 days upon entering Nova Scotia and take precautionary measures such as frequent hand washing.”
The man was charged for violating section 71 of the Health Protection Act.
