Health

Coronavirus: LaSalle boy surprised by unique friend on 7th birthday

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 6:16 pm
Pat Fallon and Cooper wish Jeremy a happy birthday through the window. Monday March 30, 2020.
Pat Fallon and Cooper wish Jeremy a happy birthday through the window. Monday March 30, 2020. Courtesy of Pat Fallon

A seven-year-old from LaSalle got the surprise of a lifetime with an unexpected visit for what was supposed to be his birthday party.

Jeremy Roy’s seventh birthday party was cancelled last week in order to respect social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were hanging on to the very last second,” said Jeremy’s mom Tania Montplaisir. “I was sad for him.”

But still, one special guest showed up to wish him a happy birthday.

Just when Jeremy thought he wouldn’t be able to see any of his friends, Cooper showed up at his window to say hi.

Cooper is eight years old and is nearly seven feet — which is absolutely normal for a Colombian boa.

Pat Fallon, who runs a roving pet show in Montreal, brought the boa to cheer Jeremy up.

Fallon was booked to entertain the seven-year-old’s birthday party until all plans changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“If my birthday got cancelled, even if I’m 33, I’d be disappointed,” Fallon said.

“I like making people smile and happy. If one kid grows up to love animals, my job is done.

“He’s a reptile lover so it was a special feeling for him. He had the biggest smile on his face.”

According to his mom, Jeremy loves reptiles and dreams of having a snake of his own. But in the meantime, Montplaisir says Cooper’s visit and Zilla, his pet leopard gecko, will do.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
