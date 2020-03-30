Missing man found dead in Tay Township, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was reported missing was found dead in Tay Township, Ont. on Saturday as a result of a climbing accident, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The man, Steven Strath, was found by a resident who was in a bush area off of Ivy Lane in the Village of Victoria Harbour, according to police.

Officers say the death isn’t considered to be suspicious.

Strath was reported missing by his family on Thursday after he was last seen walking at the intersection of Albert and John Dillingo streets last Monday, OPP say.

