Crime

Missing man found dead in Tay Township, Ont., OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 4:28 pm
The man, Steven Strath, was found by a resident who was in a bush area off of Ivy Lane in the Village of Victoria Harbour, according to police.
The man, Steven Strath, was found by a resident who was in a bush area off of Ivy Lane in the Village of Victoria Harbour, according to police.

A man who was reported missing was found dead in Tay Township, Ont. on Saturday as a result of a climbing accident, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The man, Steven Strath, was found by a resident who was in a bush area off of Ivy Lane in the Village of Victoria Harbour, according to police.

READ MORE: 5 charged with attempted murder after Midland stabbing: OPP

Officers say the death isn’t considered to be suspicious.

Strath was reported missing by his family on Thursday after he was last seen walking at the intersection of Albert and John Dillingo streets last Monday, OPP say.

