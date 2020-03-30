NYC man uses drone to ask out neighbour, goes on date in bubble

Send this page to someone via email

Love in the time of coronavirus.

Brooklyn-based photographer Jeremy Cohen isn’t usually smooth when it comes to talking to women, but when he spotted his cute neighbour dancing on her rooftop, he decided he had to make a move.

At a distance, of course, considering New York City is enforcing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

All hope wasn’t lost.

In video footage shared to his TikTok, Twitter and Instagram accounts, the two shared a wave and he taped his phone number to a drone and, clicking the record button for his TikTok account, flew it over to her.

“I can’t believe this actually works and yes this is a real story,” the 28-year-old wrote in a March 22 tweet, which has been viewed more than six million times.

“Flirting was normally daunting for me, but since I’ve been quarantining in my apartment for a week now, I was craving some social interaction,” Cohen said in the video. He added, “2020 has been off to a terrible start, but I still needed to shoot my shot.”

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

He revealed that she texted him an hour later.

In his second TikTok of the meet-cute series, Cohen and the mystery woman went on a dinner date from their respective rooftops.

He revealed he got her roommate to help him set up a romantic table for her, from which she FaceTimed him while eating.

“It’s very Gen Z,” he told Insider, adding that he’d paid for dinner via a mobile payment service. “I Venmo’ed her roommate for everything she did, because cause I wanted to treat her to dinner.”

Finally, he asked Tori Cignarella — who eventually revealed her name — on a “real” date, rolling over to her home inside a plastic bubble to take a walk side-by-side.

Cohen first spotted Cignarella when he was photographing people on their balconies for a magazine.

“It was the first time I saw someone dancing on the roof,” he told the publication. “She just kept dancing and I was just attracted to her energy.”

While he’s not sure where their relationship will go, he plans on meeting her for real once the outbreak is all over.

“If this doesn’t work out, which also is a possibility, I’m sure we will be close in some way, just because she’s so cool and chill,” he said.

“We’ve had this crazy experience together.”

As for Cignarella, who has been in isolation for over a week now, their developing romance is a light at the end of the tunnel, she told NBC New York.

“He’s definitely set the bar pretty high,” Cignarella said. “No one knows what day it is anymore, it doesn’t matter because we’re all just at home, so it’s kind of nice to look forward to something.”

