Palliser Furniture temporarily laying off workers, closing Winnipeg facility

Palliser Furniture Ltd. is temporarily laying off 72 per cent of its workforce as it closes its Winnipeg facility for two weeks and looks to do the same at its Mexican facilities in the coming weeks.

The company employs 3,000 people around the world including close to 700 in Winnipeg.

The layoffs come as the COVID-19 pandemic brings retail business to a standstill and demand for Palliser products and services plunges.

The company manufactures upholstered leather furniture in North America with operations in Canada, Mexico, Indonesia and China.

In addition to its own products, Palliser is a supplier to a variety of furniture companies.

Palliser says it’s exploring workshare along with additional assistance programs for employees affected by the layoffs.

