Coronavirus: Health unit reports 44 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, with 4 dead

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with the local total now at 44.

Since Friday, an additional person has died — an Orillia, Ont., man in his 80s who came in close contact with another positive case.

The nine new cases are in Gravenhurst, Springwater, Huntsville, Orillia, Barrie, New Tecumseth and Oro-Medonte, the health unit says.

Most of the cases are travel-related, while one is related to close contact and another is under investigation.

Of the new cases the Simcoe Muskoka health unit announced Monday, two have been hospitalized and the rest are self-isolating.

Eight COVID-19 cases under the Simcoe Muskoka health unit are currently hospitalized.

On Saturday night, the Ontario government banned gatherings of more than five people. The province is currently under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported 351 new novel coronavirus cases, with the cumulative total now at 1,706. Twenty-three people have died in the province.

