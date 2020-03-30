Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Health unit reports 44 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, with 4 dead

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 1:15 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier announces new penalties for price gouging
On Saturday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced drastic new penalties for price gouging on essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and one year in jail for individual offenders.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with the local total now at 44.

Since Friday, an additional person has died — an Orillia, Ont., man in his 80s who came in close contact with another positive case.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 351 new coronavirus cases, total cases now at 1,706

The nine new cases are in Gravenhurst, Springwater, Huntsville, Orillia, Barrie, New Tecumseth and Oro-Medonte, the health unit says.

Most of the cases are travel-related, while one is related to close contact and another is under investigation.

Of the new cases the Simcoe Muskoka health unit announced Monday, two have been hospitalized and the rest are self-isolating.

READ MORE: Ontario updates guidelines in bid to limit spread of COVID-19 on construction sites

Eight COVID-19 cases under the Simcoe Muskoka health unit are currently hospitalized.

On Saturday night, the Ontario government banned gatherings of more than five people. The province is currently under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported 351 new novel coronavirus cases, with the cumulative total now at 1,706. Twenty-three people have died in the province.

