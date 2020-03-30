Hamilton coronavirus cases spike as total reaches 70, says public health

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) added 18 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which saw the city’s total jump from 52 on Saturday to 70 as of March 29.

The agency says Sunday’s increase was the result of the Public Health Ontario Laboratory reporting previously outstanding test results coming from cases tested between March 13 and 29.

The city says 41 percent of its positive cases come from people aged between 20 and 44 years old with 24 of the 70 cases connected to a history of travel.

On Saturday, Hamilton Health Sciences reported that one of its nurses working at the McMaster University Medical Centre-McMaster Children’s Hospital site had tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19.

READ MORE: Hamilton hospital nurse tests positive for new coronavirus

“We are still working with Hamilton Public Health to identify and inform any other individuals that may be associated with this case,” spokesperson Lillian Badzioch said in an email to Global News. “There are well-established processes in place between hospitals and Hamilton Public Health to address presumptive and positive cases swiftly and safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, associate medical officer of health Dr. Bart Harvey confirmed that an employee at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre had also contracted the virus.

1:28 Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis

Harvey said HPH was working closely with jail staff and inmates through the staff “to identify individuals who may have had close contact with the infected person and asking them to self-isolate for 14 days.”

The positive test result was confirmed on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Halton Region has 25 positive cases of the new coronavirus as of Sunday, while Niagara Region is reporting 21, Brant County has eight, and Norfolk and Haldimand counties are jointly reporting 23 cases in the region.

Niagara added to its cases as the Oakville Professional Firefighters Association tweeted that one of its members had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Oakville fire Chief Brian Durdin said the firefighter last worked on March 19 and didn’t display symptoms until March 23.

“The staff member is currently at home in self-isolation following the direction of the Niagara Public Medical Health Unit,” Durdin said.

As of Sunday, Ontario is reporting 1,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the province’s largest one-day increase, with 211 new cases reported.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

— With files from Global News’ Kerri Breen and Ryan Rocca