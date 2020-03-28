Hamilton hospital nurse tests positive for new coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital nurse in the city of Hamilton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to their employer.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Health Sciences said hospital officials were notified of the diagnosis on Friday.

The employee works at the McMaster University Medical Centre-McMaster Children’s Hospital site.

“The nurse did the right thing by contacting (Hamilton Health Sciences) Employee Health Services as soon as they started experiencing symptoms,” spokesperson Lillian Badzioch said in an email to Global News.

Those who met the criteria for potential exposure were told to self-isolate immediately, and the area where the nurse provided care has been “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

“We are still working with Hamilton Public Health to identify and inform any other individuals that may be associated with this case,” Badzioch added. “There are well-established processes in place between hospitals and Hamilton Public Health to address presumptive and positive cases swiftly and safely.”

Hamilton Public Health Services says there are 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, including several that suggest the virus is spreading in the community.

Across the country, more than 5,500 cases have been diagnosed and 60 Canadians have succumbed to the illness.

