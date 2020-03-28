Coronavirus: Kingston resident stumbles upon messages of hope along waterfront

Amid the uncertainty and stress caused by the novel coronavirus, a local woman stumbled across messages of hope along Kingston’s waterfront.
Elaine Etmanski was taking her daily walk through Lake Ontario Park when she noticed a number of rocks with writing on them near the shoreline.
Some of the messages read, “Hope is the key” and “happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times”.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
She says they certainly lifted her spirits, adding that small gestures do make a big difference.
READ MORE: Kingston musician brings joy to seniors after singing outside the Kingsdale Retirement Home
Etmanski wrote into Global News Kingston to thank the person who created the messages of hope.View link »
COMMENTS