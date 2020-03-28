Coronavirus: Kingston resident stumbles upon messages of hope along waterfront

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the uncertainty and stress caused by the novel coronavirus, a local woman stumbled across messages of hope along Kingston’s waterfront.

Elaine Etmanski was taking her daily walk through Lake Ontario Park when she noticed a number of rocks with writing on them near the shoreline.

Some of the messages read, “Hope is the key” and “happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times”.

She says they certainly lifted her spirits, adding that small gestures do make a big difference.

Etmanski wrote into Global News Kingston to thank the person who created the messages of hope.

