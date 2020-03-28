Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Kingston resident stumbles upon messages of hope along waterfront

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 4:28 pm
Messages of hope found on rocks along Kingston’s waterfront
Local woman stumbles across messages of hope along Kingston's waterfront.

Amid the uncertainty and stress caused by the novel coronavirus, a local woman stumbled across messages of hope along Kingston’s waterfront.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: rainbow messages of hope posted in windows across N.B.

Elaine Etmanski was taking her daily walk through Lake Ontario Park when she noticed a number of rocks with writing on them near the shoreline.

Some of the messages read, “Hope is the key” and “happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times”.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She says they certainly lifted her spirits, adding that small gestures do make a big difference.

READ MORE: Kingston musician brings joy to seniors after singing outside the Kingsdale Retirement Home

Etmanski wrote into Global News Kingston to thank the person who created the messages of hope.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicKingston WaterfrontMessages Of Hope
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.