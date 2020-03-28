Menu

Water main bursts in Richmond, cutting hydro service to people self-isolating

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 2:34 pm
Richmond city crews at the site of a water main break on March 28, 2020.
Richmond city crews at the site of a water main break on March 28, 2020.

A burst water main in Richmond has caused localized flooding and cut water service to homes in the area.

Richmond RCMP said Saturday they were assisting city crews as they assessed the break in the area of No. 3 Road and Ackroyd Road.

The break crumbled the road under the Canada Line tracks between Lansdowne and Richmond-Brighouse stations, with water pooling onto the pavement.

READ MORE: Water main break floods homes in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley

The City of Richmond said repairs are expected to last throughout the day. BC Hydro has also been called in to restore power that was shut off as a result of the break.

The utility estimates the 113 affected customers will have power restored around 12:30 p.m.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and observe barricades erected by RCMP.

It’s not yet clear how many homes have been affected by the break, or when it first occurred.

One Twitter user who said they are self-quarantining due to the novel coronavirus outbreak said they had been without drinking water since 6:30 a.m. The post has since been deleted.

The city said staff have talked to the managers of the affected buildings nearby and are supplying “alternative water sources.”

