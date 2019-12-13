Water main break floods homes in North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Crews in North Vancouver were hard at work Friday battling the region’s latest water main break.

Several Lynn Valley homeowners reported flooding near the intersection of Dracott and Hoskins roads Friday afternoon.

“Before I know it, [I was] looking at the garage, there was about four feet of water,” said resident Marly Sas.

“All in the basement, thick mud, sticky, slimy stuff … there’s a ton of water, a ton of damage.”

The problem is believed to be due to an aging pipe, estimated to be between 40-50 years old.

About 20 homes in the neighbourhood were being warned that they may be without water until 11 p.m. as crews work to repair the damage.

The District of North Vancouver was also also advising Lynn Valley residents they may have murky water due to the water main issue.

“We recommend that you run the water to flush the system,” said the district. “If after half an hour you are still having problems please call our after-hours line at 604-990-3666.”

Friday’s water main break is the latest in a series across Metro Vancouver.

On Tuesday, a ruptured pipe flooded several homes in Surrey. Then on Wednesday, a water main near the Vancouver Art Gallery in downtown Vancouver broke, snarling traffic.

And on Thursday, a water main broke in on a downhill slope in Burnaby near Gilmore Avenue and Dominion Street, causing colossal damage and flooding about 10 homes homes.