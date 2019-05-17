At least one home flooded following East Vancouver water main break

An East Vancouver neighbourhood will remain closed for a number of hours after a water main broke early Friday morning.

City crews were called to Adanac Street and Lakewood Drive after fast-running water sent debris flowing through the neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Water main break floods houses in Vancouver

At least one home experienced some flooding.

Nearby Templeton Secondary, meanwhile, didn’t sustain any damage as crews managed to prevent flooding from reaching the school.

READ MORE: Mother thanks childcare providers for saving son during Vancouver water main break

The spectacular break also undermined a cherry blossom tree and led to severe cracks on the road.

WATCH: (Oct. 30, 2018) Water main break floods daycare during nap time