Adanac Street
May 17, 2019 2:55 pm
Updated: May 17, 2019 2:56 pm

At least one home flooded following East Vancouver water main break

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: An East Vancouver neighbourhood will remain closed for a number of hours after a water main broke - flooding at least one home.

A A

An East Vancouver neighbourhood will remain closed for a number of hours after a water main broke early Friday morning.

City crews were called to Adanac Street and Lakewood Drive after fast-running water sent debris flowing through the neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Water main break floods houses in Vancouver

At least one home experienced some flooding.

Nearby Templeton Secondary, meanwhile, didn’t sustain any damage as crews managed to prevent flooding from reaching the school.

READ MORE: Mother thanks childcare providers for saving son during Vancouver water main break

The spectacular break also undermined a cherry blossom tree and led to severe cracks on the road.

WATCH: (Oct. 30, 2018) Water main break floods daycare during nap time
Report an error
Adanac Street
Adanac Street water main break
East Vancouver
East Vancouver water main break
Flooding
Lakewood Drive
neighbourhood closed
templeton secondary
Water Main Break

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.