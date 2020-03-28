Menu

Crime

Armed home invasion in Moose Jaw leads to attempted murder charge: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 12:48 pm
Five people were arrested following an investigation by the Moose Jaw Police Service and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.
Five people were arrested following an investigation by the Moose Jaw Police Service and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team. Dave Parsons / Global News

A man who allegedly broke into a Moose Jaw home and then shot a person Friday has been arrested by Moose Jaw Police.

Police say at around 3 a.m., several people armed with weapons and a firearm, broke into a residence on Ninth Avenue Northeast. Police allege an assault took place, and the victim was shot in the lower body.

READ MORE: 20-year-old facing 3 attempted murder charges following Kingston pizzeria fire

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter was arrested later in the day without incident. He makes his first court appearance Monday where he faces charges of attempted murder, break and enter, assault with a weapon and several firearm-related offences.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw police ask public to limit visits to station, will remain open during pandemic

No names have been released at this time. Police continue to investigate.

