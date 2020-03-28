Armed home invasion in Moose Jaw leads to attempted murder charge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly broke into a Moose Jaw home and then shot a person Friday has been arrested by Moose Jaw Police.

Police say at around 3 a.m., several people armed with weapons and a firearm, broke into a residence on Ninth Avenue Northeast. Police allege an assault took place, and the victim was shot in the lower body.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter was arrested later in the day without incident. He makes his first court appearance Monday where he faces charges of attempted murder, break and enter, assault with a weapon and several firearm-related offences.

No names have been released at this time. Police continue to investigate.

