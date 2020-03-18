Moose Jaw police ask public to limit visits to station, will remain open during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Although doors to the Moose Jaw Police Service remain open, it’s encouraging the public to call in police-related inquires rather than coming into the station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moose Jaw police also announced they are suspending criminal record checks, inspection tickets and civilian fingerprinting operations.

“The Moose Jaw Police Service is committed to the safety of the citizens of the community and its staff and has implemented policy and procedures to maintain policing levels during this difficult time,” the department sent out in a media release.

Moose Jaw police are also asking the public to inform officers of any COVID-19 symptoms when using emergency services.

“The Moose Jaw Police Service wants to again reassure the public that we are well trained and prepared to manage our community’s safety in the face of COVID-19,” the release continued.

“We ask that you consider the best way we can serve you as we work hard to keep our staff safe so that we can keep the community safe.”

Moose Jaw police are directing all questions about COVID-19 to the Saskatchewan health website.

Emergency calls can still be made to 911.

