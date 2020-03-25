Menu

Crime

Police investigate a Kingston fire in vacant pizzeria

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 8:17 pm
Police investigate building fire on Princess Street
Kingston Police are investigating a fire in a Princess Street building.

Kingston Fire & Rescue were called to a small fire at a commercial plaza on Princess Street.  The fire started around 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the block between Alfred and Frontenac streets.
The fire was contained to the main floor of the 2-storey building, which used to house a couple of pizzerias. According to officials, the building was vacant. The flames were out in short order. A section of Princess Street was closed for over an hour. Fire officials say there were no injuries and damage was minimal.
The cause remains under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
