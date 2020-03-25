Police investigate a Kingston fire in vacant pizzeria

Kingston Fire & Rescue were called to a small fire at a commercial plaza on Princess Street. The fire started around 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the block between Alfred and Frontenac streets.

The fire was contained to the main floor of the 2-storey building, which used to house a couple of pizzerias. According to officials, the building was vacant. The flames were out in short order. A section of Princess Street was closed for over an hour. Fire officials say there were no injuries and damage was minimal.

The cause remains under investigation.

