Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 11:35 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba’s health officials will give a briefing on COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, 39 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman in her 60s died Friday in intensive care in a Winnipeg hospital after she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She was the first person killed by COVID-19 in Manitoba.

