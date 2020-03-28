Coronavirus: Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Manitoba’s health officials will give a briefing on COVID-19 at 11 a.m.
READ MORE: Top 2 WRHA executives leave the country in midst of COVID-19 outbreak; now in self-isolation
As of Saturday morning, 39 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Manitoba.
A woman in her 60s died Friday in intensive care in a Winnipeg hospital after she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She was the first person killed by COVID-19 in Manitoba.
Taking care of your well-being during the COVID-19 crisis
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS