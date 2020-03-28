China to donate medical supplies to Canada amid coronavirus pandemic, Embassy says

Send this page to someone via email

China has donated medical supplies to Canada to assist in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a tweet from the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa says.

On March 27, Bank of China donates medical supplies (including 30000 medical masks, 10000 sets of protective clothing, 10000 goggles and 50000 pairs of gloves, followed by N95 medical masks) to Canada fighting against COVID-19. We are together! pic.twitter.com/47VlWPlQyG — ChineseEmbassyOttawa (@ChinaEmbOttawa) March 28, 2020

In a tweet on Saturday, the Embassy said the Bank of China donated 30,000 medial masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves to Canada on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Businesses help with shortage of medical supplies Businesses help with shortage of medical supplies

The Embassy said it would be followed by N95 medical masks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are together!” the tweet reads.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in order to confirm the tweet, but did not hear back by time of publication. READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada According to the PHAC, as of 6 p.m. ET on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada had topped 4,600. According to the PHAC, as of 6 p.m. ET on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada had topped 4,600.

The PHAC said more than 170,600 Canadians have been tested for the virus.

Across the country, a number of businesses and factories have retooled in order to assist in the production of highly sought after medical supplies.

Canada’s chief public health officer has cautioned health officials to be smart in their use of supplies as the outbreak continues.

4:54 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says manufacturers stepping up to produce personal protective equipment Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says manufacturers stepping up to produce personal protective equipment

Canada is not the only country to receive aid from China.

On Saturday, the Pakistani foreign ministry said it was expecting a plane of medical supplies and personnel to arrive from China to help fight the spread of the virus.

China has sought to portray itself as a global leader in the fight against the outbreak, which began a few months ago in its Wuhan province.

Story continues below advertisement

–With a file from The Associated Press