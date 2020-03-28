Menu

Crime

Niagara falls man arrested in connection to fatal e-bike hit-and-run

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 10:24 am
Police in Niagara Falls found a suspect vehicle connected to the fatal hit and run on Drummond Road.
Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional Police say they’ve arrested a suspect believed to be involved with a collision that killed an e-bike rider in mid-March.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle – a grey Mazda 3 – was spotted by officers on a patrol Thursday night near Hemlock Street and Alex Avenue in Niagara Falls.

On Friday, detectives seized the vehicle, and a 26-year-old man – who identified himself as the driver – turned himself in and is facing a charge of failing to stop after an accident.

READ MORE: Man riding e-bike in Niagara Falls killed in hit and run: police

 

Paul Brian Fulton, 52, of Niagara Falls died in hospital after he was struck by a sedan around 11:30 p.m. on March 19 near Drummond Road and Dunn Street.

It’s believed Fulton lost control of his bike and was thrown onto the street before being struck by a dark grey Mazda-3, according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, say police.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Niagara-on-the-Lake declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

After analysis of the crash scene, detectives recovered parts they believed would identify the suspect vehicle, with the car having suffered front-end damage.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265.

Woman in wheelchair killed in early morning Mississauga hit-and-run

