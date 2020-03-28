Niagara falls man arrested in connection to fatal e-bike hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say they’ve arrested a suspect believed to be involved with a collision that killed an e-bike rider in mid-March.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle – a grey Mazda 3 – was spotted by officers on a patrol Thursday night near Hemlock Street and Alex Avenue in Niagara Falls.

On Friday, detectives seized the vehicle, and a 26-year-old man – who identified himself as the driver – turned himself in and is facing a charge of failing to stop after an accident.

Paul Brian Fulton, 52, of Niagara Falls died in hospital after he was struck by a sedan around 11:30 p.m. on March 19 near Drummond Road and Dunn Street.

It’s believed Fulton lost control of his bike and was thrown onto the street before being struck by a dark grey Mazda-3, according to investigators.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, say police.

After analysis of the crash scene, detectives recovered parts they believed would identify the suspect vehicle, with the car having suffered front-end damage.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265.

