Man riding e-bike in Niagara Falls killed in hit and run: police

Niagara Regional Police say they are looking for the public’s help after a 52-year-old man riding an e-bike was killed in a hit and run in Niagara Falls on Thursday.

Investigators say officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. to the scene near Drummond Road and Dunn Street following a report of a collision. The man was transported to the hospital, where he eventually died.

Its believed the rider may have lost control of his bike and was thrown on to the street just before he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

Const. Phil Gavin says detectives have not released a description of the vehicle they are looking for but are expecting to have something by the weekend.

“The investigators at this point are still trying to locate and interview witnesses. The review of evidence at the scene is also ongoing to determine vehicle information,” said Gavin

Detectives are asking anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265.

