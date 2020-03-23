Coronavirus: Niagara-on-the-Lake declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara-on-the-Lake has joined the province in declaring a state of emergency as the global COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

The move announced by Mayor Betty Disero on Monday was made after consultation with the town’s Emergency Control Group (ECG) in response to the potential spread of COVID-19 in the town.

The emergency declaration allows the mayor the authority to take such action as she sees necessary with out a council vote.

“With hundreds of people returning to Niagara-on-the-Lake from winter travel, what we do over the next few days is critical. People must understand that self-isolation is absolutely essential,” Disero said in a release.

Media Release – Niagara-on-the-Lake Declares a State of Emergency https://t.co/cO7UUi2LrZ. Watch Lord Mayor Disero's video message following the declaration here: https://t.co/cXBMnZ0TJY pic.twitter.com/IQFkbq1vb1 — Niagara-on-the-Lake (@Town_of_NOTL) March 23, 2020

​The declaration comes as Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) continues to investigate four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The region has also implemented a no-visitors policy at hospitals in St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara general, and Port Colborne. COVID-19 Assessment Centres — available by referral only — opened up last week in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

Meanwhile, a number of services in the town have already shut down, including administration offices, the Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas, as well as Niagara-on-the-Lake and Queenston Libraries.

