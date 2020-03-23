Coronavirus: Niagara-on-the-Lake declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

Niagara-on-the-Lake has joined the province in declaring a state of emergency as the global COVID-19 pandemic spreads.
The move announced by Mayor Betty Disero on Monday was made after consultation with the town’s Emergency Control Group (ECG) in response to the potential spread of COVID-19 in the town.
The emergency declaration allows the mayor the authority to take such action as she sees necessary with out a council vote.
“With hundreds of people returning to Niagara-on-the-Lake from winter travel, what we do over the next few days is critical. People must understand that self-isolation is absolutely essential,” Disero said in a release.
The declaration comes as Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) continues to investigate four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The region has also implemented a no-visitors policy at hospitals in St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara general, and Port Colborne. COVID-19 Assessment Centres — available by referral only — opened up last week in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.
Meanwhile, a number of services in the town have already shut down, including administration offices, the Meridian Credit Union and Centennial Arenas, as well as Niagara-on-the-Lake and Queenston Libraries.
