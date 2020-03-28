Menu

News

Coronavirus: BC Transit making more changes to stop spread of virus

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 12:24 pm
BC Transit has announced more measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
BC Transit has announced more measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Global News

BC Transit has announced it is limiting the number of passengers on board its buses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, transit operators will be reducing and  monitoring capacity on buses to support physical distancing guidelines.

READ MORE: TransLink to limit seating on buses to curb spread of coronavirus

BC Transit said this will allow additional space between riders while also providing space for people to move within the bus if necessary.

The additional measures are on top of protocols announced last week, including rear boarding to eliminate contact with drivers as well as free rides for the next month.

READ MORE: Coronavirus can spread on public transit. Here’s what commuters need to know

BC Transit said with schools and post-secondary institutions suspending in-class instruction as well as many businesses closing down, ridership has decreased anywhere between 50 and 70 per cent in the communities it serves.



BC Transit is also reviewing service levels across the province and will continue to make adjustments when needed.

