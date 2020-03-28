Coronavirus: BC Transit making more changes to stop spread of virus

Send this page to someone via email

BC Transit has announced it is limiting the number of passengers on board its buses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, transit operators will be reducing and monitoring capacity on buses to support physical distancing guidelines.

BC Transit said this will allow additional space between riders while also providing space for people to move within the bus if necessary.

The additional measures are on top of protocols announced last week, including rear boarding to eliminate contact with drivers as well as free rides for the next month.

BC Transit said with schools and post-secondary institutions suspending in-class instruction as well as many businesses closing down, ridership has decreased anywhere between 50 and 70 per cent in the communities it serves.

BC Transit is also reviewing service levels across the province and will continue to make adjustments when needed.

