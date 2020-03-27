Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 2 new deaths, 67 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have died of the novel coronavirus in B.C., as the province confirmed 67 new cases on Friday.

There are now 792 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 16 deaths.

The number of people in hospital because of the virus climbed to 73.

2:18 Coronavirus: Have you wondered what it is like to suffer through a covid-19 infection? Coronavirus: Have you wondered what it is like to suffer through a covid-19 infection?

Both new deaths were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The majority of the deaths in B.C. so far have been linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

In a positive development, the province said 275 people had fully recovered as of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Around the province, there are 391 confirmed cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 262 in the Fraser Health region, 57 in the Island Health region, 70 in the Interior Health region and 12 in the Northern Health region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come…