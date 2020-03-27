Menu

Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 2 new deaths, 67 new cases

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 7:24 pm
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File

Two more people have died of the novel coronavirus in B.C., as the province confirmed 67 new cases on Friday.

There are now 792 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 16 deaths.

READ MORE: B.C. ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COVID-19 forecast, but warns hospitals could still be overwhelmed

The number of people in hospital because of the virus climbed to 73.

Coronavirus: Have you wondered what it is like to suffer through a covid-19 infection?
Coronavirus: Have you wondered what it is like to suffer through a covid-19 infection?

Both new deaths were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The majority of the deaths in B.C. so far have been linked to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases confirmed at 3 new B.C. seniors’ homes

In a positive development, the province said 275 people had fully recovered as of Friday.

Around the province, there are 391 confirmed cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 262 in the Fraser Health region, 57 in the Island Health region, 70 in the Interior Health region and 12 in the Northern Health region.

More to come…

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus Deathscanada coroanvirus
