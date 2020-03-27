Vancouver offers emergency childcare referrals to essential COVID-19 workers

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has set up a referral system to link essential workers with licensed childcare providers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Parents and guardians who are considered essential workers and have no other viable options will get a referral to temporary childcare.

Priority will be given to children whose parents or guardians are employed as frontline workers in public health and health services, social services, law enforcement, first responders and emergency response.

“Our goal with this initiative is to help facilitate childcare to those who need it most during the public health emergency,” said Sandra Singh, the city’s general manager of arts, culture and community services.

Eligible parents or guardians of children under the age of 12 are asked to submit an application to the Westcoast Child Care Resource Centre. They will then receive an email with a list of daycare operators to contact.

The city said that receiving a referral does not guarantee a childcare spot.

The number of spaces made available will be at the discretion of each operator, within their licensed capacity and under health protocols.