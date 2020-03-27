Coronavirus: Saint John closes skate parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John has announced the closure of skateboard parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City-owned skate parks like the Station 1 Skate Park and the Market Place Skate Park will be affixed with temporary signage Friday, indicating the indefinite closure.

A release issued by the city says staff will maintain the temporary signage at the parks, as well as at playgrounds — which were closed Thursday.

“The City of Saint John is encouraging exercising, not socializing,” reads the release.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

