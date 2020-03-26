Saint John closes playgrounds in response to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John closed city-owned playgrounds on Thursday in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes one day after a Global News story reported the city was keeping them open.

“While we understand that the Chief Medical Officer of Health has not directed the closure of play structures we have been told that the decision can be made at the discretion of the city,” said Lisa Caissie, a spokesperson with the Saint John Emergency Measures Organization.

Cassie says temporary signage will be installed around play structures indicating the indefinite closure.

City trails and parks, including areas around closed play structures, remain open to the public.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

