Alleged assault in Beaver Bank results in weapons charges

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP have charged a 25-year-old Beaver Bank man with a number of weapons related charges after an alleged assault in Beaver Bank.

RCMP say officers were called to a home in Beaver Bank for a report of an assault with a weapon around 8:50 p.m. Thursday night.

READ MORE: Halifax police release photo of suspect linked to pair of Clyde Street arsons

According to officers, two of the three occupants inside the home refused to exit. With assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team police entered the home and arrested the two occupants. No injuries were reported and the individuals were all known to each other.

A search of the residence turned up four fire arms.

A 54-year-old man was released without charges. Christoper Rae Hanlon, 25, from Beaver Bank was arrested and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

He is facing the following the charges:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Forcible confinement

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Police say the investigation is ongoing.