Crime

Alleged assault in Beaver Bank results in weapons charges

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 4:13 pm
An RCMP cruiser.
An RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

Halifax District RCMP have charged a 25-year-old Beaver Bank man with a number of weapons related charges after an alleged assault in Beaver Bank.

RCMP say officers were called to a home in Beaver Bank for a report of an assault with a weapon around 8:50 p.m. Thursday night.

According to officers, two of the three occupants inside the  home refused to exit. With assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team police entered the home and arrested the two occupants. No injuries were reported and the individuals were all known to each other.

A search of the residence turned up four fire arms.

A 54-year-old man was released without charges. Christoper Rae Hanlon, 25, from Beaver Bank was arrested and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

He is facing the following the charges:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
  • Forcible confinement
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

 

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.