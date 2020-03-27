Halifax police release photo of suspect linked to pair of Clyde Street arsons

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have released photos of a man they believe is linked to a pair of arsons in the municipality’s downtown core earlier this month.

Police say that at 1:55 a.m. on March 12, officers, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, responded to a suspicious fire at 5455 Clyde St.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but police say a similar call occurred at 3:45 a.m. on March 14.

In both incidents, the businesses located at the address were closed and no one was injured.

Investigators have now deemed both fires to be arsons and they believe the same person is responsible for both incidents.

Police say the suspect is described as a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Investigators have also released a photo of a red, four-door sedan that they describe as a vehicle of interest.

The sedan was seen travelling away from the scene toward South Park Street at the time of the first incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or owner of the vehicle has been asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.