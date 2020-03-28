Menu

Crime

Man allegedly threatened, pulled knife on RCMP officers in Garden Hill

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 28, 2020 10:15 am
An RCMP cruiser.
An RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

On Monday just before 6 p.m., safety officers on Garden Hill First Nation called the Island Lake RCMP detachment in northern Manitoba asking for assistance with a violent man.

READ MORE: Manitoba police watchdog investigates use of ‘less lethal’ weapon during abduction investigation

In an RCMP news release, police say the man confronted the safety officers with a knife after the officers entered the house occupied by the suspect.

RCMP officers found the suspect, knife in hand, on the main road in Garden Hill First Nation.

READ MORE: Vandalism of Manitoba RCMP memorial shows anger, but not a hate crime: Expert

After deploying a taser multiple times, they say, the suspect continued to bear a knife while threatening to kill the officers and lunging towards them.

Officers say they continued attempts to de-escalate the situation, however the suspect wouldn’t let go of the knife.

After officers used pepper spray, the 29-year-old was taken into custody and is now facing numerous violence-related charges, including assaulting a police officer.

RCMP raids net largest meth bust in Manitoba history, Calgary Hells Angels member arrested
