549 casino workers temporarily laid off in Regina, Moose Jaw in response to pandemic

SaskGaming has temporarily laid off 549 workers after shutting its casinos in Regina and Moose Jaw last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email statement Friday, SaskGaming said many gaming floor, show lounge and back-of-house staff and management are no longer required.

“The corporation has made the difficult decision to temporarily lay off 549 permanent employees — 497 unionized and 52 non-unionized,” the statement read in part.

“All employees who have been laid off can return to their home position at the end of the temporary closure, allowing for job security and the ability to access government programs.”

The temporary layoffs are effective April 3, 2020, and were made under the Public Emergency Provisions in the amended Saskatchewan Employment Act.

In a news release Friday, the union representing casino workers in Saskatchewan said it was shocked to learn about the layoffs less than 24 hours before notices were given.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada – Prairies (PSAC) wants SaskGaming to rescind the layoffs and guarantee employees pay until such time the casinos are safe to reopen.

“So disappointing to see a Crown Corporation that treats its employees that way,” said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president for the Prairies.

Hladun said the layoffs come at a time when the federal government is providing wage subsidies and urging employers to keep works on payroll.

“Here we have a Crown Corporation, with public service employees, and they’re laying people off and putting them into the [employment insurance] system. That to me does not show good faith,” she said.

“Let the system that the government is putting in place be for those with no other options.”

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

