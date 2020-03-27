United Way Regina creates community fund for COVID-19 pandemic, helping city’s most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

United Way Regina is reaching to out the public to help provide essentials to the city’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization launched its COVID-19 Community Response Fund on Friday. Money raised will go towards supplying basic needs including food, mental health support and financial security.

“We will work with key partners to fill gaps and remove barriers in the communities we serve in this time of great need,” said Robyn Edwards-Bentz, United Way Regina CEO.

“We’re calling on our community to demonstrate their local love in a global crisis.”

United Way Regina is working in collaboration with Regina Education and Action on Child Hunger, both on board to ensure those in need have that extra help during COVID-19.

“Many of our clients experience financial barriers. But we are also getting healthy food to the extremely immune compromised at what I’m sure is a terrifying time for them and their families” said Dana Folkersen, REACH executive director.

“REACH has had to modify and expand virtually all of their programs including the Good Food Box, Convenience Meals and their lunch programs, traditionally offered to children over the summer months, to help address urgent needs for children and families with school closures due to COVID-19.”

For more information or to donate visit the United Way Regina website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers across Canada are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. In Saskatchewan, international travellers are already required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the province.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

