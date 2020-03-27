Coronavirus: Local brewery reacts to Trudeau’s announcement of 75% wage subsidy

Send this page to someone via email

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 10-per cent wage subsidy, but stated Friday in his daily update that it’s not enough.

“It’s becoming clear that we need to do more — much more — so we’re bringing that percentage up to 75 per cent for qualifying businesses,” he said.

The details of the subsidy are currently unclear, but Trudeau stated that those will be explained on Monday, including whether it will have a capped amount.

Local businesses in Regina, like Rebellion Brewing Company, are excited to see the change the government is making, saying that these moves look promising for smaller businesses and give them a little more breathing room.

“There hasn’t been a lot of good news in the past couple weeks, and this was a pretty big deal,” says Mark Heise, the President of Rebellion Brewery.

Heise says he has been having to take a look at the list of employees and come up with a plan in regards to layoffs.

“The announcement means I can delay that decision for a little longer and that’s a pretty good feeling.”

Rebellion Brewing Company has already had to lay off 10 employees. The company normally has 26 on the payroll, but they are now down to 14.

