Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Reitmans lays off 90% of retail staff as coronavirus shutters stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 1:05 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says list of businesses that will remain open can be adjusted
WATCH: Ford says list of businesses that will remain open can be adjusted

MONTREAL — Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. is laying off 90 per cent of its Canadian retail store workers and 30 per cent of its Montreal head office employees after closing stores amid the spread of COVID-19.

The company, which employs about 7,000 people, says that nearly all of its Canadian retail store workers at its five chains will be out of work effective Sunday. The head office layoffs take effect Monday.

READ MORE: Cineplex, MEC lay off thousands as coronavirus pandemic shutters stores, theatres

Reitmans, which closed its 587 stores March 17, says it’s asking remaining employees to contribute to on-going cost-saving initiatives.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In addition to its namesake Reitmans stores, the company’s other banners include Penningtons, Addition Elle, RW&CO. and Thyme Maternity.

Edmonton mall still open, but few businesses operating inside
Edmonton mall still open, but few businesses operating inside

CEO Stephen Reitman says in a statement that the company has “never had to turn to such drastic measures” in its more than 90-year history.

Story continues below advertisement

Reitmans says its e-commerce business and Montreal distribution centre continue to operate.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCoronavirus economyReitmansCoronavirus layoffscoronavirus layoffs canadacoronavirus malls closedreitmans coronavirusreitmans covid-19reitmans layoffsreitmans retail layoffsreitmans stores closedretail layoffs canada
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.