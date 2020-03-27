Coronavirus: Hydro One announces further support for customers, suspends late payments

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro One announced additional support for its customers amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The company said it would be suspending late payments for customers as well as returning almost $5 million in security deposits to over 4,000 businesses.

In line with the Ontario government relief program, Hydro One said late payments would be suspended until May 7.

“We are here to support families and businesses during this unprecedented time,” said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One.

The announcement comes after the hydro company launched its “Pandemic Relief Fund” which offers customers more flexibility and financial assistance if they are struggling amid the virus outbreak.

The Ford government announced on Tuesday that it would be eliminating mid-peak and on-peak rates for 45 days, a move that Hydro One said it supported.

The lowest electricity rate is also being extended to small businesses and farms.

“Customers are counting on us now more than ever – not only to keep the lights on across the province, but to offer support during this difficult time,” said Poweska. “Hydro One will continue to work with industry partners and the province to advocate on behalf of our customers now and into the future.”

More information about how Hydro One is supporting its customers can be found at www.HydroOne.com/PandemicRelief.

