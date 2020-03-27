Increased overdoses in Brockville may be caused by anxiety over coronavirus pandemic: public health

The local public health unit has noticed an increase in opioid overdoses in Brockville over the last few weeks, which it says may be related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Like other public health units in Ontario that have reported similar increases in overdoses, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says the rise could be related to stress and anxiety surrounding COVID-19.

The health unit is urging those who use drugs to ensure they are using harm reduction tactics, since officials have identified drugs in the community that may be more dangerous to users.

“This recent increase appears to be related to use of illicit fentanyl that may also contain benzodiazepines and/or its derivatives,” Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said in a news release. “Naloxone is only effective on opioids and therefore may not completely reverse an overdose related to this specific substance combination.”

The health unit is encouraging all drug users to carry a naloxone kit, call 911 if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose, avoid mixing drugs, use a small test dose before they use and not use alone.

Public health is advising those who do use in the company of others to also take social distancing precautions, including frequent handwashing, maintaining a physical distance between people, keeping groups of people at very low numbers, avoiding sharing drug equipment and cleaning and disinfecting any surfaces where drugs are prepared.

On Thursday, the local public health unit announced the region’s first case of COVID-19, found in a woman in her 70s who is currently showing moderate symptoms and is self-isolating.