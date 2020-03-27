Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

2 long-term care home residents in Bobcaygeon, Ont. die after COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2020 6:33 am
Updated March 27, 2020 6:37 am
Care home residents especially vulnerable to coronavirus
WATCH ABOVE: Care home residents especially vulnerable to coronavirus. (March 10, 2020)

BOBCAYGEON, Ont. – A regional health unit says two members of a long-term care home have died after developing symptoms following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says one resident died Tuesday and another on Wednesday at the Pinecrest Nursing Home.

The two who died were not tested for COVID-19.

The deaths came after three residents tested positive on March 20.

READ MORE: 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Bobcaygeon, Ont. long-term care home: health unit

Fourteen staff members were confirmed to have tested positive as of Thursday, while four have had negative results and 16 are still waiting.

Thirty-three other people at the home have developed symptoms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the medical officer of health for the unit, calls it the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“(It) really brings home how devastating and deadly this virus can be for older people in our communities,” Noseworthy said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home much worse than reported: doctor

Mary Carr, the administrator of Pinecrest Nursing Home, says there could be additional deaths given the fragility of some of the residents.

“This is truly a horrible time for the families and friends of the residents, as well as our staff,” Carr said. “We have a number of medically fragile and vulnerable people living in our home. Our residents are like family to our staff.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsHaliburtonBobcaygeonkawarthaPine Ridge District Health Unitpinecrest nursing home
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.