Coronavirus: Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili calls for measures to protect frontline workers

While the public is being urged to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some people still needing to work.

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili called on the provincial government to have more protective measures in place to help frontline workers continue to work in a safe environment.

These workers include health care workers, pharmacists, cleaners and grocery clerks.

“Every company is trying to figure out how to do this, but everyone is making it up as they go along, just basically doing their best guesses,” Meili said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We need the government to step in with clear guidelines [with] what’s expected in terms of how to protect workers.”

Gail Mack works at a grocery store in Saskatoon. She said her store has some measures in place, but thinks provincial guidelines — like having a set number of customers allowed at a time — would be beneficial.

“When you have too many people in the store, which I have definitely seen, there’s not enough room for people to line up and be safe,” Mack said.

Meili also said access to child care and other supports would help essential workers feel stability as they keep working.

