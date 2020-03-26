Seabee suspends operations at northern Saskatchewan gold mine over COVID-19 threat

Send this page to someone via email

SSR Mining Inc. says more than 300 workers will be affected by its decision to suspend operations at the Seabee gold mine in northern Saskatchewan until April 30 due to the threat of COVID-19.

Spokesman Michael McDonald says the mine employs about 360 staff on two shifts and they will continue to be paid during the shutdown.

About 20 people from each shift will remain to provide care and maintenance.

SSR says there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Seabee workforce.

It says it will continue to engage with local health authorities and stakeholders to safely move workers at Seabee off-site and back to their home communities.

CEO Paul Benson says the mine’s remote location and reliance on air transport to bring workers to and from the site necessitated the decision.

“In these challenging times, more than anything else our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees, their families and their communities,” he said.

