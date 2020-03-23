Global News at 10 Regina March 23 2020 9:34pm 01:30 VIDO-InterVac receives $23.3M from feds in fight against COVID-19 The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) is receiving $23.3 million in federal funding in the fight against COVID-19. VIDO-InterVac receives $23.3M from feds in fight against COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6722363/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6722363/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?