Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus pandemic: Stratford, Perth County declare state of emergency

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 3:45 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths

The City of Stratford and Perth County (as well as all of its member municipalities) declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson says the move was made to help raise awareness of the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: ‘The show cannot go on’: Canada’s arts scene takes hit from COVID-19

“I did so in an effort to raise awareness with regard to community spread and the dangers it poses,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“I also did it to raise awareness about COVID-19 and coronavirus, so that we can all do our part and to make sure that we follow the advice of Dr. Myriam Clausen and the professionals at the Huron-Perth County Health Unit.”

Stratford made the decision at the same time as did its neighbouring municipalities, although St. Mary’s made the move a week earlier.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus around the world: March 26, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: March 26, 2020

In a release, Perth County Warden Jim Aitcheson said a lot of thought was put into the declaration before it was made.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The decision to declare an emergency is not taken lightly,” Aitcheson said. “Perth County is being proactive in our fight against COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of individuals and families.”

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The joint statement from Perth County, Perth South, Perth East and Perth West noted several reasons why the move was made on Thursday.

It noted that the declaration was made to protect citizens and volunteers, as well as the municipalities rights to any compensation that becomes available.

The move is also said to provide the heads of a municipality to take actions or make orders, which are not contrary to law and will also allow the governments a way to act quicker.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCoronavirus StratfordStratford State of Emergency
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.