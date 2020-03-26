Woman arrested for the second time after allegedly not self-isolating in N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman in Newfoundland has been arrested for a second time for allegedly refusing to stay inside after arriving from outside the province, contravening public health measures put in place to combat COVID-19.

The 53-year-old was arrested in the Curling area of Corner Brook, N.L., Thursday morning – one day after she was released from custody for contravening special orders under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Public Health Protection and Promotion Act.

She is currently back in custody awaiting a court appearance.

The woman has been charged with failing to abide by the special measures order and two counts of breaching a release order.

Contravening orders under the public health emergency measures could lead to a fine between $500 and $2,500 or a jail sentence of up to six months.

Const. James Cadigan with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says only one person has been arrested for offences related to the province’s emergency orders as of Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.