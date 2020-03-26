Coronavirus: N.L. recalls legislature for ‘urgent’ protections for employees, tenants

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature is being recalled as the province looks to implement a series of legislative protections for residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation is being introduced in the province’s House of Assembly on Thursday and will include a series of amendments that will complement other initiatives to “support residents, families and businesses,” according to a release from the province.

“This an extraordinary time in our province and around the world,” said Premier Dwight Ball in the press release.

“It has never been more important to work together as legislators to advance legislation that supports the social and economic well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.” Tweet This

Only 10 of the province’s 40 members of the House of Assembly — just enough for quorum — will sit to pass the legislation on Thursday.

Chief among the amendments is protection for employees against losing their jobs if they must take time off as a result of COVID-19.

That includes circumstances in which the employee:

has returned from travel and must self-isolate

is under medical investigation or treatment for COVID-19

is in isolation or quarantine

is acting under direction from public health officials

is directed by their employer to not work due to COVID-19

needs to provide care to a person as a result of COVID-19, such as a school or daycare closure,

is affected by travel restrictions and cannot reasonably be expected to travel back to the province

The amendment also makes it clear that the employee will not be required to provide a medical note if they take leave.

Another amendment states that tenants cannot be evicted if they have lost income resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic and are unable to pay rent.

The legislation also extends the supply order for the provincial government until Sept. 30 in the event that the House of Assembly is unable to meet until at least June 2020.

That supply order will ensure that government services such as health care can continue.

A $200-million contingency fund will be created through the legislation in order to address the impacts of COVID-19 and reduce oil prices.

The provincial government will also be provided $2 billion in borrowing authority to allow for ongoing government operations.

The legislation will also authorize the temporary variation of deadlines and time periods for annual reports and audit reviews.

Changes will also be introduced to the province’s Hydro Corporation Act to authorize additional borrowing capacity and protect against reduction in revenues.

Ball also encouraged the province’s citizens to stay home and stay safe.

As of Wednesday, there were 65 cases of COVID-19 in the province, a nearly double-digit increase from the day before.

A majority of the cases are connected to Caul’s Funeral Home in St. John’s, which was visited by someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, ordered anyone who attended the funeral home between March 15 and 17 to self-isolate until April 1.

“This virus, for most people, presents with mild symptoms,” she explained. “The days of going to work with the sniffles are over.”

In addition to fines up to $2,500 and six months in jail, residents can now have their driver’s licence seized for failing to adhere to self-isolation requirements under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

