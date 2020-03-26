Coronavirus: Saskatoon closes CP pedestrian bridge over COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has closed the CP pedestrian bridge to foot traffic until further notice over COVID-19 concerns.

City officials said this is due to the bridge not being wide enough to practice safe social distancing.

The bridge spans the South Saskatchewan River just north of the weir.

Officials are also warning people to avoid touching shared surfaces including pedestrian crosswalk buttons, handles and benches.

People should use their elbows or the side of their body to press crosswalk buttons, city officials said.

Crews are also out closing the 194 playground structures in the city.

The city ordered all public playgrounds closed on Wednesday to prevent people from touching playground equipment surfaces.

To date, there have been 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Saskatchewan, with 41 of those cases in Saskatoon.

