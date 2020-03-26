‘This is reality’: Moncton couple creates stickers to promote social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Turnbull and her husband Greg Cormier deliver meals to Cormier’s 94-year-old mother about three times a week.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, they say they’re taking precautions to keep everyone safe, but were concerned that not everyone seemed to be taking social distancing suggestions seriously.

“We found going to the grocery store people were not staying six feet away,” said Turnbull. Tweet This

So the couple came up with a solution: creating social distancing badges and stickers. They based their design on a stop sign, and inside it reads 6′ BACK social distancing.

Greg Cormier and Kim Turnbull pose with their 6′ back products.

“You’ll notice when you do wear them, people notice them and it’s like they do, they stop and they back up,” said Turnbull.

She says already the reception has been positive. While wearing a sticker at a grocery store in Moncton, an employee noticed the sticker.

“The guy working at the counter said, ‘that’s really cool.’ He said, ‘I’d love to have one of those because I’m tired of telling people to stand back and some people get mad,'” said Turnbull.

The couple is now selling the stickers and badges online. Turnbull also manages cottage and house rentals, but says due to the current climate, business has come to a halt. She says the profit margins for the six feet back products aren’t much, but she says right now this project is something that can keep her employees busy and employed.

But the main goal of the project is to make people aware, and remind them of the importance of maintaining distance from each other.

“This is reality. This is not a joke. It’s not fake news. This is our life right now,” said Turnbull. Tweet This

